China's first lunar sample-return mission, Chang'e 5, is the fifth lunar exploration mission of the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program, launched on November 23, 2020.Oceanus Procellarum, which translates in Latin to "Ocean of Storms," is a vast lunar mare — a dark, basaltic plain that was formed by volcanic activity triggered by ancient asteroid impacts on the far side of the Moon. Maria (plural for mare), which translates in Latin to "seas" were named as such because early astronomers mistook them for actual seas. Similarly, Oceanus Procellarum was called an ocean due to its vast size, as it stretches more than 1,600 miles across.At its landing site on Oceanus Procellarum, Chang'e 5Scientists have been studying the samples ever since.These samples from the Moon's Oceanus Procellarum, an ancient mare basalt whose name translates to "Ocean of Storms," may now be able to calm at least one scientific squall: the source of lunar water.The researchers published their results today (June 14, 2022) in the journal Nature Communications."For the first time in the world, the results of laboratory analysis of lunar return samples and spectral data from in-situ lunar surface surveys were used jointly to examine the presence, form, and amount of 'water' in lunar samples," said co-corresponding author LI Chunlai from the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (NAOC). "The results accurately answer the question of the distribution characteristics and source of water in the Chang'E-5 landing zone and provide a ground truth for the interpretation and estimation of water signals in remote sensing survey data."The molecules, made of one oxygen and one hydrogen atom are the main ingredient of water, as well as the most common result of water molecules chemically reacting with other matter. Despite representing what LI called the "weak end of lunar hydration features,"The samplesEven with such dehydrated conditions, the hydrations signals still appeared — so, the researchers asked, where did they come from?First detected by the lander's onboard lunar mineralogical spectrometer in 11 rock and soil samples and further confirmed by five additional multi-part laboratory analyses on eight of the samples,, just as it did in an Apollo 11 sample collected in 1971 and tested in the early 2000s. But the Chang'E-5 sample only contained about a third the amount of solar wind-generated, hydroxyl-containing glass as the Apollo sample.This"This excess hydroxyl is indigenous," LI said, referring to the composition of Chang'E-5 landing site in the mare basalt of Oceanus Procellarum. "By investigating lunar water and its source, we are learning more about the formation and evolution of not just the Moon itself, but also the solar system. In addition, lunar water is expected to provide support for future human lunar in-situ resources."The researchers are planning subsequent lunar explorations with Chang'E-5's successors, Chang'E-6 and Chang'E-7. According to LI, they will continue researching lunar water via remote sensing, on-site detection and laboratory analysis to better understand the source, distribution, and temporal variation of lunar water, including polar ice.