Predynastic Egyptian carving
© PreHistory Decoded
Predynastic Egyptian carving
There are now plenty of clear symbolic similarities between Gobekli Tepe and later 'intercultural' symbols found across Egypt, Mesopotamia, Iran and the Indus Valley. Apart from all the zodiac-like animal symbols, which seem to have informed some of the earliest deities in Ancient Egypt, we have the above figure, probably a time-controlling or creation deity, with a double-V neck symbol. We see a similar figure at Sayburc,

Urfa Man,
© PreHistory Decoded
which is also probably the same deity as Urfa Man,
Urfa Man,
© PreHistory Decoded

Both the Sayburc figure and Urfa Man are thought to be contemporaneous with Gobekli Tepe. Note how Urfa Man and the Sayburc figure hold their genitals. We also know that the Ancient Egyptian creator deity Atum, one of the earliest deities known, possibly pre-dynastic, is said to have created the world through masturbation and is associated specifically with the setting sun. So, does the little Ancient Egyptian statuette above represent Atum? Maybe. We also now know, more-or-less, that the double-V symbol represents two days, since Pillar 43 has inscribed on it a calendar, possibly lunisolar, in terms of similar V-symbols,
Gobekli Carvings
© PreHistory Decoded
Note also the Sayburc figure is flanked by animals, similar to the many 'master of animals' scenes found across the inter-cultural region mentioned above. For example, we have this stone 'handbag' from 3rd millennium BCE Jiroft,

Stone Handbag
© PreHistory Decoded
Note here the shape, which reminds us of the handbags on the top of Pillar 43, along with similar zodiac-like animal symbols,
Gobekli Handbag
© PreHistory Decoded
What's the chance these similarities, and all the other connections, are just coincidence, especially given that we expect Gobekli Tepe, found near the origin of civilisation, to have influenced its surrounding regions?

Of course, Klauss Schmidt, the first lead excavator of GT was happy to also make these connections. He made several himself in his publications. He made connections to both Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece. It's only since his death, and Lee Clare took over at the site, that the 'skull cult' agenda has been pushed, and these cultural connections are now swept under the carpet. Indeed, I suspect Klaus would have been quite happy with my interpretation of Pillar 43. I expect he would have welcomed it.