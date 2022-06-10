© PreHistory Decoded



Apart from all the zodiac-like animal symbols, which seem to have informed some of the earliest deities in Ancient Egypt, we have the above figure, probably a time-controlling or creation deity, with a double-V neck symbol. We see a similar figure at Sayburc,which is also probably the same deity as Urfa Man,Both the Sayburc figure and Urfa Man are thought to be contemporaneous with Gobekli Tepe. Note how Urfa Man and the Sayburc figure hold their genitals. We also know that the Ancient Egyptian creator deity Atum, one of the earliest deities known, possibly pre-dynastic, is said to have created the world through masturbation and is associated specifically with the setting sun. So, does the little Ancient Egyptian statuette above represent Atum? Maybe. We also now know, more-or-less, that the double-V symbol represents two days, since Pillar 43 has inscribed on it a calendar, possibly lunisolar, in terms of similar V-symbols,Note also the Sayburc figure is flanked by animals, similar to the many 'master of animals' scenes found across the inter-cultural region mentioned above. For example, we have this stone 'handbag' from 3rd millennium BCE Jiroft,Note here the shape, which reminds us of the handbags on the top of Pillar 43, along with similar zodiac-like animal symbols,What's the chance these similarities, and all the other connections, are just coincidence, especially given thatGobekli Tepe, found near the origin of civilisation, to have influenced its surrounding regions?Of course, Klauss Schmidt, the first lead excavator of GT was happy to also make these connections. He made several himself in his publications.It's only since his death, and Lee Clare took over at the site, that the 'skull cult' agenda has been pushed, and these cultural connections are now swept under the carpet. Indeed, I suspect Klaus would have been quite happy with my interpretation of Pillar 43. I expect he would have welcomed it.