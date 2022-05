At the ongoing globalist World Economic Forum gathering of elitists in Davos, Switzerland, Bond villain wannabe Klaus Schwab and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sat down to discuss their "groundbreaking" plans to distribute vaccines globally while attacking those they describe as 'conspiracy people' and 'anti-vaxxers' who resist.Bourla told Schwab that his company has ensured governments in Europe and the U.S. will continue to protect pharmaceutical companies against lawsuits if vaccines they sell are "not working out well."Schwab chimed in declaring "I think we were — we were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people claiming that I had triple — I wondered what it is — triple Covid.""I think you got hundreds of thousands of clicks and so on," Schwab added, to which Bourla sarcastically replied "I read one day I was arrested by FBI.""Same happened to me," Schwab said.The Pfizer head continued, "And there are pictures of me in the FBI offices — I don't know how," adding "The surprising thing it is that the same publication — had published the previous one that was arrested was the pope by FBI," Bourla continued. "Ridiculous.""So we are in good company," Schwab laughed.These psychopaths are the target of 'conspiracy people' precisely because they are engaged in open efforts to infiltrate their governments and to economically and medically enslave people The fact they act surprised at this betrays just how demented they really are.