Strong magnitude 6.2 earthquake at 49 km depth

The quake hit at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicenter near Lospalos, Municipio de Lautem, Timor-Leste, in the morning on Friday, May 27th, 2022, at 11:36 am local time. Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.Our monitoring service identified a second report from Geoscience Australia (GeoAu) which listed the quake at magnitude 6.4. Other agencies reporting the same quake include the citizen-seismograph network of RaspberryShake at magnitude 6.3, and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) at magnitude 6.3.Generally quakes of this magnitude are recorded by more than one agency and the results can vary, with subsequent reports that come in after the first one often showing more accuracy.