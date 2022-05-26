maps
Earthquake details

Date & time May 26, 2022 15:37:58 UTC
Local time at epicenter Friday, May 27, 2022 at 2:37 am (GMT +11)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.4
Depth 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 22.8048°S / 172.0689°E (South Pacific Ocean, New Caledonia)