A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Peru, according to the US Geological Survey.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.The quake struck at around 7.02am local time in the Tirapata region and was centred 8.1 miles (13km) east-southeast of Azangaro.It was fairly deep at around 135.3 miles (217.8km) beneath the surface.The US Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning had been issued.Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) estimated the quake at magnitude 7.