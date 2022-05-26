Earth Changes
Strong shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake - South Pacific Ocean - 3rd major quake within 7 hours
Volcano Discovery
Thu, 26 May 2022 19:14 UTC
Date & time May 26, 2022 18:10:04 UTC
Local time at epicenter Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:10 am (GMT -8)
Status Confirmed
Magnitude 6.2
Depth 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude 49.7844°S / 114.8724°W
Mystery creates wonder, and wonder is the basis for man's desire to understand. Who knows what mysteries will be solved in our lifetime, and what new riddles will become the challenge of the new generations.
Details of the other two: