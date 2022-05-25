At least 250 sheep were killed after lightning struck a pasture at Hoksar area of Kokernag in south Kashmir during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials informed on Wednesday.According to Kashmir Weather, an independent observatory more than 250 sheep perished when lightning struck at a pasture of Hoksar during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday."Out of a total stock of 350, we have lost a herd of over 250 sheep causing loss of crores", one of the owner said and added " It is a very tough time for us we are passing through"The herd belonged to Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Abdul Rashid, Abdul Rehman, Arshid Ahmad and Mohammad Ashraf all residents of Adigam Anantnag in south Kashmir.However, there was no report of any human casualties in the incident.The owners have urged authorities to provide compensation in this regard.