At least fifty sheep were killed after lightning struck a pasture at Haknar village of Gund tehsil in central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Sunday evening.Reports said that the sheep belonging to Abdul Salam Chopan son of Mohd Ramzan resident of Haknar got killed when the lightning struck the area during heavy rains during grazing.Tehsildar Gund Javid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that as per the owner of the sheep at least fourty nine animals were killed in the lightning struck.He said a team of police, Animal Husbandry and revenue department have been sent to the place where the incident happened to take stock of the situation.