Mr. Mook said Mrs. Clinton was asked about the plan and approved it.

The Russia-Trump collusion narrative of 2016 and beyond was a dirty trick for the ages, and now we know it came from the top — candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. That was the testimony Friday by 2016 Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook in federal court, and while this news is hardly a surprise, it's still bracing to find her fingerprints on the political weapon.Mr. Mook testified as a witness in special counsel John Durham's trial of Michael Sussmann, the lawyer accused of lying to the FBI. In September 2016, Mr. Sussmann took claims of a secret Trump connection to Russia's Alfa Bank to the FBI and said he wasn't acting on behalf of any client. Prosecutors say he was working for the Clinton campaign.On Oct. 31, 2016, Mr. Sullivan issued a statement mentioning the Slate story, writing, "This could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow." Mrs. Clinton tweeted Mr. Sullivan's statement with the comment: "Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank." "Apparently" is doing a lot of work in that sentence.Most of the press will ignore this news, but the Russia-Trump narrative that Mrs. Clinton sanctioned did enormous harm to the country. It disgraced the FBI, humiliated the press, and sent the country on a three-year investigation to nowhere. Vladimir Putin never came close to doing as much disinformation damage.