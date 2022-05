© Mike Mozart / Flickr / CC by 2.0

This fact highlights Democrats' outrageous exploitation of intelligence credentials and connections to launder slanders against a political enemy.Evidence continues to mount that the Hillary Clinton campaign paid former MI6 agent Christopher Steele to launder fraudulent opposition research through U.S. intelligence agencies.Newly published internal emails reveal that before Fusion GPS hired Steele on behalf of the Clinton campaign to dig up dirt on Donald Trump, the opposition-research firm began peddling several of the same Russia collusion lies that the former MI6 agent would later detail in the Steele dossier. This fact highlights a significant aspect of the Spygate scandal that deserves further focus and condemnation:Since early 2018, when the then-Chair of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes exposed in a four-page memorandum evidence that the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act during the 2016 presidential election cycle, Americans open to reality have been slowly learning of the breadth of the Spygate scandal.Attention during this time rightly focused first on FISA abuse and the FBI's use of unverified "intel" to obtain a court order to surveil former Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.Another underlying aspect of the scandal only became clear recently with the prosecution of former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann. Proceedings in Special Counsel John Durham's false statement criminal case against Sussmann revealSussmann, who previously worked for the DOJ, represents one such connected individual whose credentials served to hide the Clinton campaign's responsibility for creating the Russia-collusion disinformation.Those emails reveal that the month before Fusion GPS hired Steele, it had begun spinning the tale that the Trump campaign-connected Carter Page served Russian interests. In mid-May 2016, Fusion GPS's Jake Berkowitz emailed Slate reporter Franklin Foer about Page.Peter Fritsch, the co-founder of Fusion GPS, also joined in the email thread. It continued a few days later, with Berkowitz sharing with Fritsch and Foer his latest "research" on Page.The Fusion GPS researchers continued to share the results of their probe into Page with Foer. Berkowitz on May 19, 2016 told his Fusion GPS boss and the reporter that "some Merrill bond issuances during Page's tenure" at the investment banking firm of Merrill Lynch involved some "interesting characters," including Alfa Bank and its founders. To that email, Foer responded that he is "going to do some work on Rick Burt," whom he bets "does some work for the Russians." Foer would then claim in a follow-up email that Burt was on the Alfa Bank board.These emails prove significant much beyond exposing the symbiotic relationship that existed between the Clinton-funded Fusion GPS and the unpaid propagandists in the press. That's because the timing and targets of the communications indicate Democrats paid for Steele to stamp their opposition research with an MI6 imprimatur.The law firm of Perkins Coie first hired Fusion GPS in April 2016 to conduct opposition research on Trump on behalf of the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. But Fusion GPS did not retain Steele until June 2016, with Steele's initial memorandum being first dated June 20, 2016. By then, however, Fusion GPS had already targeted Page and highlighted Alfa Bank as suspect. Fusion GPS's communications with the press pre-Steele also focused on Page's role as an advisor for the Trump campaign and various connections to Alfa Bank.While Steele did not name Danchenko or Millian in his memoranda, his dossier not only identified Page but framed Page as a Russian agent. The Steele dossier then served as the basis for the FBI to obtain a FISA court order to surveil Page, and in turn , the Trump campaign.The email dump earlier this week, which represents but a fraction of "the hundreds" of emails between Fusion GPS and reporters, further reveals this reality by showing that Fusion GPS already had the storyline it paid Steele to compile well in hand before they retained the former MI6 agent. 