The people who built Stonehenge probably ate cattle organs and shared leftovers with dogs, according to an analysis of parasites trapped in ancient faeces.was discovered several years ago at Durrington Walls, a Neolithic settlement in England thought to have housed the people who built Stonehenge.to erect the stone pillars. Piers Mitchell at the University of Cambridge and his team analysed 19 faecal fossils, determining that some were from humans and some from dogs. When they examined the faeces under a microscope, they saw the, which they could identify from its lemon-like shape. This led them to conclude that the sample"We knowsays Mitchell.The villagers probably ate raw, parasite-laden organs when a cow. "We can see these beautiful parasite eggs from thousands of years ago, which haven't been damaged by the cooking process," says Mitchell.He suspects the raw fish was transported from a faraway village for a feast at Stonehenge then consumed by the dog."[The results] show a really interesting way that humans were living with their companion animals thousands of years ago - they were still treating their dogs as one of the family even back then," says Mitchell. "It's given us this wonderful window of evidence that we didn't have before."Journal reference: Parasitology, DOI: 10.1017/S0031182022000476