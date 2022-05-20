The 4th Psychological Operations Group, also known as PSYOPS, defines itself as "Masters of Influence" and practitioners of "information warfare," according to its website. That means the mere act of people debating its video is a sign of success.In a war, operations are supposed to be directed at the enemy, but the video that I just watched basically admits that they are running psychological operations against everyone.
In the video, the 4th Psychological Operations Group claims that they "are everywhere" and that they are really the ones that are "pulling the strings"...
"Have you ever wondered who's pulling the strings?" the video asks.If you have not seen the video yet, you can find it right here.
"You'll find us in the shadows at the tip of the spear. ... Anything we touch is a weapon. We can deceive, persuade, change, influence, inspire. We come in many forms. We are everywhere."
I don't know about you, but I don't want my own government trying to alter what I believe.
But that is precisely what is taking place.
Perhaps you think that you are so strong that you could never be influenced by any of their psyops.
Unfortunately, if you are like most Americans, it is actually happening on a daily basis.
Right now, they are working exceedingly hard to influence your opinions about the war in Ukraine. As a result, most Americans believe that the "pro-democracy" forces in Ukraine are "heroes" that deserve our full financial support.
And so most Americans are happy that Congress has just decided to send them another 40 billion of our tax dollars.
But how would Americans feel if they were exposed to the truth about what is really going on over there? For example, a former French marine that spent weeks on the front lines in Ukraine is now publicly sharing what he personally witnessed...
Speaking to French radio station Sud Radio, Adrien Bocquet said he had witnessed "a lot of war crimes". All those war crimes were committed by Ukrainian soldiers and not by Russian soldiers, he pointed out. Bocquet is therefore enormously alarmed that Europe is sending weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis. They wear all kinds of Nazi symbols on their uniforms. They do not hide these symbols. What is more, they boast about them, he said.After reading that, do you really think that it is a good idea to be giving them tens of billions of our tax dollars?
"I worked with them and gave them medicine. Do you know what they said? That they would skin Jews or blacks if they had the chance." This certainly does not align with the mainstream narrative of saving "democracy" and "our values" in Ukraine.
Bocquet also says that he saw absolutely horrible things being done to prisoners of war...
"People can say whatever they want. I was there. I saw what happened there," emphasised Bocquet, who says he has made many dozens of videos of war crimes. He saw in a barn Russian prisoners of war who had been beaten and tied up. "Fighters from the Azov battalion asked them who the officers were. Each Russian soldier was shot in the knees with a Kalashnikov. I have videos that prove it, otherwise I would not dare to say such a thing."Of course you will never hear about any of this from the corporate media in the western world.
And that is because those running psychological operations for our government are extremely good at what they do.
Needless to say, they aren't the only ones that are trying to control what we think.
The big social media companies are relentlessly trying to shape how we view the world. In fact, Project Veritas has just released a video in which a senior engineer at Twitter admits that conservative viewpoints are routinely being censored by his company...
A senior engineer at Twitter has admitted the social media giant has a strong left-wing bias and they routinely censor conservatives.If you have not viewed the new Project Veritas video yet, you can find it right here.
Siru Murugesan was recorded saying the company culture is extremely far left where workers are 'commie as f**k' and they 'hate, hate, hate' Elon Musk's $44billion takeover.
In a shockingly frank conversation, filmed over several encounters, he said the firm 'does not believe in free speech' and even started to turn him left-wing when he joined.
Everyone has an agenda, and every single day there are very powerful forces that are working extremely hard to control what we think.
And it is working.
Sadly, this is particularly true for our young people. Here is one example of a young woman that has been completely brainwashed...
And here is another extremely disturbing example...
Most Americans spend endless hours watching television, on the Internet, listening to the radio and playing video games.
And the vast majority of the news and entertainment that we "consume" is controlled by just a handful of enormously powerful corporations.
If you do not learn how to think for yourself, they will be more than happy to do your thinking for you.
Those that regularly follow my work know that I am always urging my readers to break free from the "matrix" that most people willingly plug themselves into on a daily basis.
Never before in human history have the elite had such powerful tools to shape how we view the world.
If you allow them to control what you think, you are no better than a slave.
Please help me wake more people up while we still can, because time is running out.
