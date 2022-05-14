race marxism
Today on MindMatters we delve into the first chapters of James Lindsay's new book Race Marxism: The Truth about Critical Race Theory and Praxis. Contrary to what you hear on the news or Twitter, CRT is not simply a legal theory taught in law school. It is a full-blown activist movement. Even some who consider themselves proponents might be shocked to learn what its central tenets are, as described in the movements foundational academic texts. Lindsay puts it all together for us in one comprehensive volume.


Running Time: 01:24:53

Download: MP3 — 117 MB