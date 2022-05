© China News Service via Getty Images

Illustrating how the issue has largely disappeared, a new poll of Americans finds COVID to be the least of their concerns out of a list of 12 different subjects.The survey was conducted by Pew Research between April 25-May 1.Just 19 per cent of respondents said COVID was still a "very big problem," while 31 per cent said it was a "small problem" and a further 12 per cent said it was "not a problem at all."Despite the pandemic virtually being over, numerous states are still enforcing indoor mask mandates and other COVID restrictions that refuse to die.As we highlighted yesterday, Broadway star Patti LuPone launched an angry rant at an audience member for not wearing a mask properly during a Q&A session despite the fact that she wasn't wearing one inside the theater.