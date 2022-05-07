Prof. Dr. Harald Matthes,
The number of serious adverse effects from Covid vaccination is 40 times higher than currently recorded by the German Government, a scientist leading a study into the vaccines has said. German news outlet MDR has the story (translated via Google).
The study "Safety Profile of COVID-19 Vaccines" ("ImpfSurv" for short), which focuses on the effects and side effects of the various vaccines, has been running for a year. Around 40,000 vaccinated people are interviewed at regular intervals throughout Germany. Participation in the study is voluntary and independent of how the vaccines work in the subjects.

One result: eight out of 1,000 vaccinated people struggle with serious side effects. "The number is not surprising," explains Prof. Dr. Harald Matthes, head of the study: "It corresponds to what is known from other countries such as Sweden, Israel or Canada. Incidentally, even the manufacturers of the vaccines had already determined similar values ​​in their studies." With conventional vaccines, such as against polio or measles, the number of serious side effects is significantly lower.

Serious side effects are symptoms that last for weeks or months and require medical attention. These include muscle and joint pain, heart muscle inflammation, excessive reactions of the immune system and neurological disorders, i.e., impairments of the nervous system. "Most side effects, including severe ones, subside after three to six months, 80% heal. But unfortunately there are also some that last much longer," reports Professor Matthes. ...

"In view of around half a million cases with serious side effects after Covid vaccinations in Germany, we doctors have to take action," emphasises Prof. Matthes, who, in addition to his work at the Berlin Charité, is on the board of several medical societies and has been systematically examining the effects of drugs for years. "We have to come to therapy offers, discuss them openly at congresses and in public without being considered anti-vaccination."
