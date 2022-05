© Telegram / @rybar

One killed, seven wounded, including a teenager, in an artillery attack on Belgorod Region.One Russian civilian was killed on Wednesday in a Ukrainian artillery strike on Solokhi, a village near the border in the Belgorod Region. Seven more people have been injured, the regional governor said on social media. The area is being evacuated.The governor said the situation was the worst since the artillery attacks began.Gladkov said that reports of a 14-year-old boy also dying were incorrect, and that the teen was among the injured being treated at an area hospital.This was not the first time the Belgorod Region has been targeted from Ukraine, injuring Russian civilians , but no previous attack has resulted in confirmed civilian deaths.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.