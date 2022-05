© AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib



In an interview with The Associated Press in Washington, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Putin's annual Victory Day speech was "underwhelming" and that the "gloomy faces" of generals and others were signs of failing in the Ukraine war.Yet, he said a wounded Putin may be even more dangerous and that the only way to remove the threat is to remove him."From our standpoint, up until the point the current regime is not in power, the countries surrounding it will be, to some extent, in danger.Landsbergis said."And so as long as a regime that intends to wage wars outside Russian territory is in place, the countries surrounding it are in danger," he said. "And, if one thing was proven to those who doubted it after 2008 in Georgia in 2014 when the first war in Ukraine started, it is that Russia is an aggressive country. That's very clear."Lithuania is one of the three Baltic states that among NATO allies are particularly concerned about possible Russian designs on forcefully returning them to Moscow's rule.Lithuanian officials, including Landsbergis have been especially outspoken about their fears but"'Underwhelming' probably is the most used word to describe the situation and I will use that myself," he said.a war to much smaller country that they most probably did not even want to start to begin with."of the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II — a day after the rest of Europe marks Victory in Europe Day —on Ukraine or call for referendums for the annexation of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine's east. He did neither.and the other countries in the alliance's eastern flank, but that they needed more. He said Lithuania,He said the Madrid summit should be a venue where the particular vulnerabilities of the Baltics are taken into account and addressed. "It has to be reflected that NATO has to change its its posture in eastern flank more. In the Baltic states we kind of we feel that we are approaching this point where we are more and more resembling the feeling of West Berlin and during the years of the Cold War," he said."We are very happy the way that partners and allies reacted to Russia's war in Ukraine, sending additional deployments in the Baltic states, but it's still a short-term solution," he said. "We believe that we're approaching the time frame where we have to really take into account the strategic implications of the war."