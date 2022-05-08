© Katie Warren/Business Insider



Global energy watchdog warns against Russia sanctions

The need to write down assets as well as setting aside cash to shield against the expected economic ramifications of anti-Russia sanctions has resulted in billions of euro in losses for European banks.The lenders have so far taken a hit of, led by Societe Generale and UniCredit. ING and Intesa Sanpaolo reported that Russian exposure had slashed their combined first-quarter net income by nearly $2 billion.Several lenders have said. Intesa has reportedly cut its 2022 profit target, warning that a "very conservative" scenario envisions an even harder blow.Faced with this extreme uncertainty, the chief risk officers of several European banking majors are holding meetings with regulators and among themselves to assess the reliability of their models and provisioning, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof, who was quoted by the agency.UniCredit said it can absorb the latest macroeconomic knock-on effects in its wider business thanks to its "strong" capital levels, asset quality and prudent loan loss reserves. One of the European banks with the biggest presence in Russia, UniCredit reportedly took a $2 billion hit as it considers an exit strategy.Meanwhile, French lender Societe Generale is expected to take a €3 billion loss from the sale of its stake in Russia's Rosbank.Western sanctions against Russia and Moscow's retaliatory measures will have big implications for the global energy market, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said in Vienna on Friday."I believe that"Let's remember thatBirol added.According to Birol, it would be too optimistic to believe that the current volatility in the energy market could end soon and that the world could return to times of low prices and stable market conditions.