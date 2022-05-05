"The price is too high, beyond the scope of our country's ability," the island's defense chief said at a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.
Local media, however, have reported that Washington rejected the sale, in the belief that it was not in line with the island nation's needs.
Comment: That seems unlikely, because the US is incredibly keen to weaponise Taiwan against China, as it has done with Ukraine against Russia: US to approve another arms deal with Taiwan totaling $940 million in the last year, in latest provocation against China
Washington has failed to deliver on previous contractual obligations to Taiwan.
Despite showering American defense manufacturers with money, Taipei is still awaiting $14.2 billion worth of military equipment that it has already ordered from the US since 2019.
Recently delayed purchases include Howitzer artillery systems and mobile Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The latter are in high demand as Washington is constantly sending new Stingers as a part of its military aid to Ukraine.
Comment: But the war in Ukraine didn't start until a few months ago, so that doesn't really justify the delay.
But as Washington continues bolstering Kiev with arms, some American lawmakers are increasingly concerned over Taiwan's security and its ability to stand up to China, which considers it part of its territory.
"We need to make sure that we provide Taiwan with the assistance that they need so that they're not vulnerable to [Beijing's aggression]," US Representative Steve Chabot (R- Ohio) said last month.
The United States has long been committed to protecting Taiwan's independence. Most countries, including the US, do not have official diplomatic ties with Taipei since Beijing considers the island as a part of its territory and is seeking its reunification with mainland China.
Comment: One wonders whether this is simply greed or whether China has helped Taiwan to think twice about such a deal; notably in the last few months US-aligned South Korea refuted claims that it was intending to supply the country with a submarine.
