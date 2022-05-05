Taiwan's Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng has said that Taipei will abandon its plan to purchase new US anti-submarine warfare helicopters produced by Lockheed Martin Corp, saying they were excessively pricey.the island's defense chief said at a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.Local media, however, have reported that Washington rejected the sale, in the belief that it was not in line with the island nation's needs.Recently delayed purchases include Howitzer artillery systems and mobile Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. The latter are in high demand as Washington is constantly sending new Stingers as a part of its military aid to Ukraine.But as Washington continues bolstering Kiev with arms, some American lawmakers are increasingly concerned over Taiwan's security and its ability to stand up to China, which considers it part of its territory."We need to make sure that we provide Taiwan with the assistance that they need so that they're not vulnerable to [Beijing's aggression]," US Representative Steve Chabot (R- Ohio) said last month.The United States has long been committed to protecting Taiwan's independence.