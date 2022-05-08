Knowing this, it should come as no surprise that he is tied to the leadership at Biden's new Orwellian 'Disinformation Governance Board' which has come under fire since it was announced last week.
The government has no business deciding what is and is not truth, much less for purely partisan reasons.
Townhall reports:
Biden's Disinformation Board Co-Leader Has Been In Bed With SorosThis board should be shut down immediately.
Members of Joe Biden's disinformation governance board all have one thing in common: they are backed by radical leftists.
Disinformation board leader, Jennifer Daskal, has at least three close ties to liberal billionaire, George Soros, as NewsBusters highlighted.
With both of their agendas involving censorship, it's no surprise the two have previously worked together.
Daskal worked as a senior counter-terrorism counsel for the anti-Semitic Human Rights Watch group, which received over $32,000,000 from Soros between 2000 and 2014. Soro's also gave over $600,000 to the Just Security blog where she worked as a founding editor.
To put it in to prospective, Just Security claimed the Biden administration is the answer to peace and freedom. Daskal, though, will be a part of the very group responsible for stripping people of their Freedom of Speech.
The disinformation board has been dubbed the "Ministry of Truth." Daskal's past positions, however, suggest she will play a key role in keeping up with Democrat's agenda of keeping Americans blind sighted by what it really happening.
At least Republicans are uniting against this.
