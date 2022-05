Declares that if Elon Musk 'controls discourse' "We are headed to hell."A CNN talking head declared Sunday that if Elon Musk is allowed to buy Twitter,Zurawik suggested that the U.S. look to Europe, which has recently brought in new laws to limit social media, and even threatened to ban Twitter if Musk doesn't play ball."There's a bigger problem here about how we're going to control the channels of communications in this country," Zurawik frothed, panicking at the notion of the likes of CNN not being able to dictate what Americans think."I think we can look to the Western countries in Europe for how they are trying to limit it. But you need controls on this," the talking slap head continued.Watch:Zurawik repeated a talking point that Hillary Clinton raised last week, championing Europe for cracking down on 'disinformation':Musk was exactly right when he declared that the Democratic Party "has been hijacked by extremists."