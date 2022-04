HISTORIC FREEZE RETURNS TO SE ASIA

SNOW, RAIN, COLD KEEPS U.S. FARMERS FROM PLANTING CORN

The first week-or-so of May will see another unusually frigid mass of polar cold sweep Southeast Asia.After recently breaking its low temperature record for April, Laos is expected to bust its record low for May, too.Also, shifting to South America, a cold front is advancing 'up' the continentAnd I'll conclude this brief southern hemisphere roundup with Australia where a fierce blast of polar cold is also on the cards as we enter early May:Late-season snow, heavy rains, and record cold are resulting in mounting planting delays across the U.S. (and Canada). "It's just too cold for corn," said Iowa farmer Kelly Nieuwenhuis, who farms 3,000 acres in O'Brien County.Nationally, the planting pace is dragging, with only 7% of corn acreage and 3% of soybeans planted through April 24 - less than half the acres planted at this time last year, reported the USDA - a gov agency tasked with stabilizing markets.Focusing in on Iowa, America's largest corn grower, this year is seeing the state's slowest planting pace since 2013.and while I consider these inputs poisons, they are required by our modern, mono-cropping agricultural industry to achieve anything like decent yield: for every 1% decline in fertilizer usage there is a corresponding 1% decline in yield (with similar numbers for pesticides and herbicides).. In addition, the U.S. has imposed trade sanctions on Russia, a major exporter of fertilizers.Nieuwenhui said some growers are worried about whether they'll have fertilizer for next year's growing season."It has everyone on edge," he said. "They're not sure how those supply chain issues will work out."Russia's invasion of Ukraine (two agricultural powerhouses), combined with planting uncertainty elsewhere (including the U.S., Argentina, Brazil and Kazakhstan), is driving food prices higher and higher, globally. Ukraine is the world's seventh-largest corn producer, eighth-largest wheat grower and the global leader in sunflowers — Ukraine and Russia combined provide approx. 30% of the total global grain supply, reductions here impact the entire world.U.S. farmers have until early-May to plant corn before worries of lost yields begin being realized, with the window for soybeans extending until late May or early June."About the third week of May, you're guaranteed to have some yield loss (on corn)", said Mark Licht, an Iowa State University assistant agronomy professor. Then after that, Nieuwenhuis added: "People start to get nervous."May commences this weekend and the latest forecasts (shown below) are suggesting further delays.Large swathes of the Midwest are expected to see severe cold and heavy rain over the next week, with Iowa expecting up to 1.5 inches of precipitation, according to Justin Glisan, the state climatologist.(Read more here