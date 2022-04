© Peacock



© Wendell Jeffson



One of the many sons of convicted child rapist and polygamist church leader Warren Jeffs is speaking out about his time with his "manipulative" father — and how he is "blazing" a new path for himself, which includes a significant name change.Wendell Jeffson, 21, was raised on a 1,700-acre ranch near Eldorado, Texas,Several of Jeffs' children and followers have spoken out since his arrest in 2006, but a new wave of accusers — including some who were closest with him — are speaking out in Peacock 's new documentary, " Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs ."His first memory is from the heartbreaking and confusing moment Jeffs separated the then-3-year-old and his siblings from their mothers in Hildale, Utah, to move them to his complex in Texas.Jeffson was eventually reunited with his mother — Vicki Thompson, now 42 — when she was moved to the "Yearning for Zion Ranch" six months later.From a very young age, the children were woken up at 5 a.m. to help with breakfast and cleaning before being sent out to work in the gardens all day."There was no music, no internet, no TV, no movies, nothing of that nature," Jeffson told Insider.Jeffson was 7 years old when his father was detained. He and nearly 500 other children were taken from the compound, but most were eventually returned."I remember those Texas rangers and the SWATs coming in with rifles and everything," he told Fox News in an interview . "I didn't know if I was going to survive. We had been taught that these people wanted to eliminate us. It felt like it only confirmed what Warren Jeffs had taught us."When he was 14, Jeffson and his family were cut off from FLDS, according to Fox News. They eventually left the church and he wound up working construction, he told The Post, earning money to rent a home for him, his mom and his sister.After two years of living on their own and gaining their independence, Jeffson, Vicki and Sarah decided to leave the church altogether.Vicki eventually moved out of her son's home and fell in love with police officer Aaron Thompson, 50, who had previous knowledge of her harrowing circumstances after spending time as Jeffs' personal prison guard and as a lead investigator in several FLDS cases. The two married and recently welcomed their first child, Jayden.Jeffson's sister Sarah, meanwhile, is graduating from high school this year."We're very happy and moving forward," Jeffson told The Post. He remains very close with the few siblings who have also left the church but said he has been completely cut off from most of his family who "unfortunately" remained and believe he has been "brainwashed" and "controlled by the devil."To honor his new path, he even changed his last name from Jeffs to Jeffson."I am moving away from the Jeffs agenda," he told The Post. "I am blazing my own path and making my own life for myself while at the same time keeping that Jeffs name in my last name because I do want that last name to be made good again."