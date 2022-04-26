© Bongarts / Getty Images

"I cannot support the decision of Wimbledon, I think it is crazy," the world's top-ranked player said. "When politics interferes with sport, the result is not good."

Western athletes were never forced to suffer the pain of banishment from international competition due to the militancy of their leaders. Some might call that strange.

If the liberal virtue-signalers are truly concerned about flaunting their peacenik credentials, then why didn't they jump at the chance to ban American, British, Australian and other NATO athletes from the world of sport?

the rush to war in Libya was built on a mountain of lies, as a report by British Parliament only later

discovered

).

for example,

supports

the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian players, but only if they agree to compete as stateless "neutrals"), they must do so without any outward sign of their national heritage, lest the sight of the Russian tricolor trigger heart palpitations among the newly converted war haters.

Judging by the degree of support that Vladimir Putin now enjoys among Russians, however, it seems those efforts continue to fall wide of the mark, while, at the same time, revealing how hypocritical the West really is when it comes to dealing with Moscow.

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge