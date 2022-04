© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "pretty cagey" about what really sank the Russian flagship Moskva, according to a report. CNN's Jake Tapper made the comment while describing an interview he just conducted with Zelensky about the state of Russia's seven-week-old war in Ukraine, after anchor Brianna Keilar noted there are "different stories" coming from the warring countries.The full interview is expected to air on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday."In the Black Sea operational zone, Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles hit the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — it received significant damage," Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a statement . "A fire broke out. Other units of the ship's group tried to help, but a storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser, and it began to sink." Ukrainian forces hit the Russian flagship the Moskva with two Neptune missiles in the Black Sea on Thursday, the Pentagon affirmed on Friday