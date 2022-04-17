russian warsip moskva
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP
In this 2015 photo, the Russian navy missile cruiser Moskva sails across the water.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "pretty cagey" about what really sank the Russian flagship Moskva, according to a report.

CNN's Jake Tapper made the comment while describing an interview he just conducted with Zelensky about the state of Russia's seven-week-old war in Ukraine, after anchor Brianna Keilar noted there are "different stories" coming from the warring countries.

"Of course, I asked him about the warship, and he actually was pretty cagey about it, saying that history will record what exactly happened with that warship, but he noted, of course, that it is now at the bottom of the Black Sea," Tapper said.

"Very interesting that they are kind of keeping that close to the vest," Keilar said in reply.

The full interview is expected to air on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.


Russia's defense ministry said the Moskva, a missile cruiser that led the famous attack on Snake Island in the Black Sea at the start of the invasion of Ukraine, received damage to the hull during the fire from the detonation of ammunition, causing the crew of possibly hundreds to evacuate. Russia announced Thursday the vessel sank in "stormy seas" while being towed to port for repairs.

Ukraine's military claimed the damage was caused by a missile barrage.

"In the Black Sea operational zone, Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles hit the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet — it received significant damage," Ukraine's Operational Command South said in a statement. "A fire broke out. Other units of the ship's group tried to help, but a storm and a powerful explosion of ammunition overturned the cruiser, and it began to sink."

Ukrainian forces hit the Russian flagship the Moskva with two Neptune missiles in the Black Sea on Thursday, the Pentagon affirmed on Friday.