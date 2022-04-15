© Russian Defence Press Service/AP



Attack on Kyiv will increase, warns Russia

"The number and the scale of missile attacks on objects in Kyiv will be ramped up in response to the Kyiv nationalist regime committing any terrorist attacks or diversions on the Russian territory."

following reports of the sinking of its warship Moskva in the Black Sea. While Ukraine has been claiming that it destroyed the Russian naval vessel, Russia said that the ship was damaged in a massive fire onboard.A video clip from Kremlin's main propaganda mouthpiece Russia 1 has gone viral showing the presenter Olga Skabeyeva saying that the military conflict has escalated into what can "safely be called World War III".Russia's Defense Ministry on Friday warned to ramp up missile attacks on Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to Ukraine's alleged aggression on Russian territory.said:Russia previously accused Ukraine of shelling or attacking its border regions. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports could not be independently verified.However,If true, the reported Wednesday attack on the guided-missile cruiser Moskva, named for the Russian capital, would represent an important victory for Ukraine and a symbolic defeat for Russia.U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze, AP reported.The Moskva had the capacity to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles. If Ukrainian forces took out the vessel, it was likely the largest warship to be sunk in combat since the Falklands War. A British submarine torpedoed an Argentine navy cruiser called the ARA General Belgrano during the 1982 conflict, killing over 300 sailors.