Beijing has said that the primary reason for the conflict is the "security imbalance" in Europe.China said on Thursday that the fault lines of European security have caused the current Russian-Ukraine conflict. Moscow has insisted that one of the goals of its ongoing military campaign against Kiev is to make Ukraine declare itself a neutral country which will never join NATO.Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his country's view on the matter during a phone call with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron."The Ukraine issue originates from Europe's security imbalance," Wang said, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.NATO member states have been increasingly arming Kiev with weapons, including anti-tank and air defense missile systems. Moscow has said that flooding Ukraine with weapons undermines the peace process.Moscow attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements signed in 2014, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to regularize the status of the regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev says the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.