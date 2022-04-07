© Getty Images



Hungary has broken ranks with the European Union, saying it will accept Moscow's demand that gas supplies be paid for in rubles.who has opposed any EU sanctions on Russian oil and gas or Western arms shipments through Hungarian territory to Ukraine,Earlier on April 6, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said gas contracts were between his country and Russia, and that the EU had "no role" to play in the deal.In retaliation for Western sanctions imposed because of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Putin has warned Europe that it must pay for gas supplies in rubles or face a possible cut in supplies.EU countries rely on Russia for about one-third of the bloc's total gas supplies. It has yet to apply any sanctions on oil or gas from Russia, though European Council chief Charles Michel said on April 6 that measures on the sector will be needed "sooner or later."