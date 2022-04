The conviction came after investigators got ahold of a DNA sample on a utility bill.An Indiana man linked to a chain of sexual assault cases more than 30 years ago has been sentenced to 650 years in prison due to DNA tracing on a utility bill.Steven Ray Hessler, 59, was convicted on March 3 after an 8-day trial on 19 felony charges for home invasion sexual assaults between 1982 and 1985.The prosecution had initially charged another local man with the first few attacks in 1983. The individual turned out to be Hessler's cousin. It was only after investigators got ahold of Hessler's DNA at one crime scene that they were able to obtain his DNA sample and executive a search warrant of his home in August 2020.