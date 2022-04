© Brookings



However, judging by the statements of some politicians, they are ready to neglect the interests of their citizens, if only to please their overseas master, the suzerain.

And at the same time, they are trying to blame their mistakes in economic policy on us, they are always looking for someone to blame.

The video that we could obtain, was only a snippet and that is posted here I caution that this is a machine translation, so, fine parsing of words may not be productive. This is the gist of what Mr Putin said.As the Kremlin website is more down than up, this machine translation came via a poster on Moon of Alabama. We thank you for grabbing it, karlof1 — — — — — -Today I have signed an Executive Order that establishes the rules for trade in Russian natural gas with so-called unfriendly states. We offer counterparties from such countries a clear and transparent scheme.I would like to stress once again thatIn fact, what's going on, what's already happened?This, of course, cannot continue. Moreover, in the case of further gas supplies and their payment under the traditional scheme, new financial revenues in euros or dollars can also be blocked. Such a development of the situation is quite expected, especially since some politicians in the West talk about it, speak publicly. Moreover, it is in this vein that the heads of government of the EU countries speak.And if you look at the issue as a whole,We will continue to consistently and systematically move in this direction within the framework of the long-term plan, to increase the share of settlements in foreign trade in the national currency and the currencies of those countries that act as reliable partners.Let me repeat once again: Russia values its business reputation. We comply with and will continue to comply with our obligations under all contracts, including gas contracts, and we will continue to supply gas in the established volumes, I want to emphasise this, and at the prices specified in the existing long-term contracts.Such dubious approaches and actions in economic, energy, food policy on the part of Western countries have been observed for more than a year.Nevertheless, step by step, decisions are being made that push the world economy to a crisis, lead to the severance of production and logistics ties, lead to an increase in global inflation and increased inequality, to a decrease in the well-being of millions of people, and in the poorest countries - I have already said this - to the tragedy of mass starvation.Naturally, the question arises: who is responsible for this? Who will be responsible for this?It's pretty obvious, we're seeing it.As a result, Europeans are not only forced to fork out, but also, in fact, with their own hands to undermine the competitiveness of European companies, to remove them from the global market.It didn't start now, it didn't start in the last month. Illegitimate sanctions and restrictions have been imposed against our country constantly, for many years. Their goal is to restrain Russia's development, undermine our sovereignty, and weaken our potential in production, in finance, in technology.The collective West is not going to abandon the policy of economic pressure on Russia. Moreover, of course, he will look for new reasons for sanctions, namely pretexts. Therefore, it is not worth counting on changing these approaches, at least in the near future.In this regard, I would like to ask the Government, the Bank of Russia and the regions to ensure that the sanctions pressure on our country, as it was in previous decades, will continue when organising systematic work to develop the economy and its individual sectors. That is the objective reality.What do I consider important to note here and I ask you to draw the attention of all colleagues to this? Considering the situation in each specific industry, sphere, it is necessary to focus not only on overcoming the challenges of the current year, but also to build long-term development plans based on the internal capabilities of our economy, Russian science and education system.At the same time, the key indicators of the effectiveness of economic policy for us should be the preservation and creation of jobs, the reduction of poverty and inequality, improving the quality of people's lives, the availability of goods and services. It is with these requirements in mind that we discussed the situation in the construction and housing sector last week.