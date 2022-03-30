Brandon's Island

© The Good Citizen

And in a review of his statistical study he provided to RealClearPolitics, he said that "Biden only carried these states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — by a total of 313,253 votes. Excluding Michigan, the gap was 159,065."

He has openly admitted to a New World Order that America will lead

Speaking to the 82nd Airborne stationed 60 miles from Ukraine, he told troops "When you're over there, you're gonna see..." As if foretelling a policy outcome that he knows but couldn't remember to shut up about.

Called for regime change in Russia. Again saying the quiet part out loud.

It's rumored that Joe Biden shit his pants at the Vatican last October. The word around Rome was much more polite, calling it a 'bathroom accident'. The live feed from the Vatican was bizarrely cut off when circumstances required that the holy janitors tend to the latest American President's mess on the world stage.Foreign visits to The Holy See of American delegations that include the commander-in-chief are now described using phraseology typically reserved for events concerning toddlers at preschools.Awe, did Bwandon have anuva bafwoom accident?As with every mishap in his life he gets a pass. Partly due to his decrepit elder condition, partly due to his status as the selected puppet of global management.They said the last guy was made of Teflon because he could run his mouth and maneuver against his political opponents willy-nilly while deflecting the media's bullets as Wonder Woman does with her magic wrist bracelets.Teflon Don. The Don made of Teflon.The media called everything out of his mouth a gaffe. Every breath, every step, strut, look, utterance was constantly scrutinized as if the fate of all mankind were at stake.Gaffes are so 20th century anyway.In a post-propaganda reality TV TikTok policy-influencer ad-hoc corporatocracy nothing can ever be a gaffe. Gaffes are reserved for politicians in upstanding republics or representative democracies where common decency is still valued by the polity. We are long past the days of politicos being held accountable for anything. When corruption, double-dealing, self-enriching are the foundations of public service then all those little gaffes become meaningless, if not quaint pop culture Twitter water cooler conversations.The media have always been tools of the neoliberal order. They serve the corporate candidates regardless of their party but have a special affinity for taking four or eight-year holidays when a democrat is elected.No story is ever of any significant public importance that it can't be ignored for the benefit of the Corporate-State.Soiling his Presidential trousers at the foot of the Marxist Pope was secretly another comical unclassified release that anyone paying attention knew would be completely ignored. Having hardly a nice thing to say about either man the thought of one of them clenching his sphincter to try and pinch off what didn't escape at its moment of unholy temporary failure in front of the robed Argentine Jesuit communist pretending his broken guest's morning colazione smelled like peppermint holy water is just too delicious not to put down in words. Delicious maybe isn't the right word actually.A year into his Presidential voyage Biden is a walking mess machine, but soiled trousers are hardly the worst of his messes.If you have any doubts about the 2020 election being rigged, the evidence pouring through the unspackled cracks of the big tech legacy media censorship wall is as convincing as the horrific evidence of vaccine crimes against humanity.It's no longer a question of 'What if?' What most of us conspiracy theorists suspected all along is likely true and now we have pretty definitive proof that the Corporate-State rigged the 2020 election.Five counties in five states. Easy stuff for the CIA. Wonder what they called it? Maybe 'Operation Depends'. Our new normalagenda 2030 all depends on rigging five counties in five states. They went with six just to make sure their plans weren't soiled.And as with most conspiracy theories that get taken to the dump and replaced by mainstream views after enough time passes,Fixed elections have deadly consequences. Not just with bioweapons and pandemic mandates.The foreign policy front is increasingly suffering the same toxic fate as the unlucky suckers who got boosted to avoid Brandon's "dark winter of death" and now find their hearts enlarged with no legal recourse against the government, their employer, or big pharma.The local blunders and diaper filling are one thing, but killing citizens for corrupted science and now turning the doomsday clock forward to seconds from catastrophe is a whole new level of soiling.They recently sent the demented one to Poland to clean up the mess of his number 2, who just two weeks ago left her own trail of stench through the region as she cackled her way to performative diplomacy, laughing at questions about Ukrainian refugees.If the Vatican visit was a one diaper tour, last weekend's NATO flexing was a three diaper tour. In the past week, the demented one has soiled every speech he attempted to perform, even a fourth one to clean up his messes on the other three. He spent all of them posturing like he would imagine a statesman should, yelling at all the wrong teleprompted moments like an old man on a lawn.In the past week alone:For weeks I've written how this has been the goal for U.S. hawks since at least 2014 and their Soros/US Aid funded coup in Ukraine. They can't let go that Putin got the best of them in Syria and Georgia and won't stop until he's gone.We have the diapered one to thank for accidentally telling the truth and confirming our suspicions.After tripling down on all three blunders yesterday, he's finally testing the patience of the puppet masters who installed him in the White House.Now all the District of Corruption power brokers find themselves moonwalking to Biden's tune.The Council on Foreign Relations, the Pentagon, his own National Security Advisor, and Propaganda Secretary are having to "walk back Joe's comments" as the controlled press politely puts it.When the CFR is moonwalking because of a President's overly-hawkish comments, something very strange is afoot at the Circle K.What did it take to finally arrive at this point of conflict between puppet and puppet masters?The threat of total global thermonuclear annihilation for starters.The usual suspects are celebrating the call for regime change against a nuclear power with 6000 nuclear weapons.Can you imagine Biden handling the Cuban Missile crisis?Calling for regime change against Khrushchev in the Soviet Union at the height of tensions?There are certain attributes that make an effective statesman. Humility, clarity, intelligence, cunning, grace, accurately gauging situations, people, strengths, weaknesses, knowledge of history, and psychology, while being capable of controlling physical posturing and mental emotions. The most important is perhaps effective, persuasive, clear communication.The worst part is he's an island unto himself. He's isolated and thinks he's still the big man on campus who is respected and liked by his colleagues and country because he cannot remember that his last five public appearances were complete disasters let alone how many times he shits himself at each one.This is the President of the United States of America in the year 2022.Who's going to tell him he's a bumbling buffoon?Will he even remember?Is that the point of why he was chosen?How long can the world deal with a doddering old tool shuffling around cluelessly with his palms open like a walking corpse, and his face wincing with that constipated confused look like he's unsure if he just soiled himself again?Are the demented one's puppet masters setting him up for a fall? Surely they don't think he's capable of lasting another three years?These are just some of the questions we'll explore together Good Citizens if we're still around.If these tensions keep up between two nuclear-armed powers, and if this old clown keeps veering off-script and patting himself on the back thinking he's Eisenhower or Churchill and nobody sends him to the corner for a 25th Amendment time-out the next time shit pours from his mouth, it won't be long before we're all moonwalking with mushroom clouds, floating through the cosmos, soiling ourselves.