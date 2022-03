© AFP



Western demands for oil now

The United Arab Emirates ' energy minister on Monday reaffirmed an oil alliance with Russia , as governments across the globe shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine Suhail al-Mazrouei, a former president of the oil alliance, said that Russia, which exports roughly 10 million barrels of oil a day, is an important member of the global Opec+ energy alliance and no producer could substitute its production.Mazrouei said during the Atlantic Council's global energy forum in Dubai.As oil prices have soared to around $100 a barrel, the United States and several European nations have been calling on Gulf Arab oil producers to do more to help bring down prices.Earlier this month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson travelled to the UAE and Saudi Arabia and raised the issue directly with the countries' leaders.Mazrouei, however, said that the Opec+ alliance was here to stay and shut down any suggestions that the UAE would break away from the pact and unilaterally increase production. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, two close US allies and leaders of Opec+, have been constraining their criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while also dodging demands from the US regarding increasing oil outputs.The UAE's foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed, visited Moscow earlier this month to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties."They don't want to risk the unity of the group.Amena Bakr, chief Opec correspondent for Energy Intelligence, said during a Twitter Spaces panel on Monday morning.Mazrouei also used his speech, even though the UAE has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.The current oil supply crisis has highlighted that amid the international community's push towards transitioning to renewable energy sources, the world continues to heavily depend on fossil fuel supplies.Bakr said that the western demands were frustrating Gulf oil producers, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, because the calls were coming without a commitment to invest in the future of their countries' oil production."You need years of investment and you need investment to happen today in order to secure the future of this supply," she said on Monday."They're frustrated withMeanwhile, oil experts have said that withThe price of Brent Crude, the standard benchmark for oil, remained steady at $110 a barrel on Monday morning."We think that the worst month in terms of supply impact is probably still ahead of us," Abhi Rajendran, Energy Intelligence's research director, said during Monday's panel on Twitter Spaces.