The defense ministers of European Union nations adopted the long-awaited "Strategic Compass" document on Monday, presenting a plan to beef up the bloc's defenses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Officials had hastened to rewrite the document since the war began in late February, replacing the diplomatic approach where a would-be adversary is unnamed with plain language painting Russia as an aggressor against its neighbor and as a threat to Europe., including for the resilience of the Union and our mutual assistance and solidarity," the document read.It formalizes several initiatives aimed at breathing— albeit all in due time. For example, member states want to hammer out by 2023 the "practical modalities" forOfficials have long eyed that mechanism, hiding in plain sight in Article 44 of the EU Treaty, as. But discussions so far have been largely academic, though French officials indicated they would move the topic along during Paris' six-month turn at the helm of the Council of the European Union that began in January.The document alsofacing armed aggression. Per the Strategic Compass, EU nationsAlso part of the Strategic Compass is. EU officials said they would develop "operational scenarios" to guide the formation's future employment during 2022, andto prepare its forces.German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht raised some eyebrows ahead of Monday's ministerial meeting in Brussels by claiming Berlin is offering to provide the entire force of 5,000 for the inaugural year. But as German news site Der Spiegel reported, officers were surprised behind the scenes, and wondered how the Bundeswehr would deliver that amount of personnel plus heavy equipment.The Defence Ministry eventually clarified thatThe Strategic Compass also also highlights the bloc's growing relationship with NATO and, above all else, the continent's continued reliance on the United States."To uphold the international rules-based order, we will continue to strengthen our relations with partners and like-minded countriesthe document read. "In this context,and are a global power contributing to peace, security, stability and democracy on our continent."