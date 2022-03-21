Colorado authorities say a backcountry skier has been killed in an avalanche in the Buffalo Pass area northeast of Steamboat Springs.The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says a second skier was able to reach his companion, who had been swept up against a tree and wasn't breathing.The Routt County Sheriff's Office said man was able to call 911. The man performed CPR for an hour until help arrived. He was airlifted by helicopter.On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the man's identity as 49-year-old Andrew Hyde of Steamboat Springs.Brian Lazar, deputy director of CAIC, told Denver7 that dangerous avalanche conditions persist as earlier snowfall sits precariously over a weaker layer of snow."What's going on is during our mid-winter drought we developed a very pronounced, weak layer of snow. So that was what was happening in January," Lazar said. "And then as we started to get. Now what's happened is we've got enough snow on top of that drought layer that we've got a thick, cohesive slab of snow, which is now connecting across terrain features."Source: AP