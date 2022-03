© Tami Chappell/Reuters



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed tens of thousands of deaths linked to COVID-19, including nearly a quarter of deaths it had listed in those under 18 years old.The health agency quietly made the change on its data tracker website on March 15.The CDC relies on states and other jurisdictions to report COVID-19 deaths and acknowledges on its website that the data is not complete.The agency declined to provide a comment by deadline.The CDC previously adjusted its death count in August 2021 "after the identification of a data discrepancy."Some journalists and doctors have been citing the tracker data while others use a tally that is managed by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) has been described by the agency as more reliable.The NCHS tally, which is compiled from death certificates, currently lists 921 deaths involving COVID-19 among children and some 966,000 deaths involving COVID-19 among other age groups.Some of the deaths listed by the CDC appear unrelated to COVID-19. For instance, several deaths have drowning as a cause of death; several others were listed as being from a gun discharge, according to an Epoch Times review of the death codes.Some people called for the CDC to issue a public apology or at least announce such updates, similar to how some lower-level agencies have made clear lowering their death counts.A former CDC spokesperson, though, noted the CDC website outlines that the data are estimated and subject to change."There is much complexity involved in all systems that are trying to track and summarize illness and death data, including differences in how data are collected and reported, completeness and accuracy of data, how timely data is entered into data collection systems and reported to CDC, and in the assumptions made, and procedures used to determine whether COVID-19 was the primary cause of death, a contributing cause of death, or not likely a contributing factor in someone's death," Glen Nowak, the former spokesperson, who is now an associate dean for research and graduate studies at the University of Georgia, told The Epoch Times in an email."It is thus not surprising that adjustments or revisions happen, including as a result of coding-related issues (e.g., recognizing, as more cases and information are provided, that a better way to enter, analyze, and/or interpret the data existed)."Nowak said he wasn't surprised the CDC did not announce the adjustment, given the disclaimers, asserting that announcements by federal agencies "are best reserved for events or developments that have or could have significant impact on government recommendations or policies."