Severe storm weather hit the state of Alabama, USA between March 16th and today March 18th 2022.Heavy rain caused flash flooding in the area of Birmingham, Jefferson County on March 16th.Roads flooded as drain systems were overwhelmed by the volume of rain. Fast moving water filled the streets, washing away vehicles and knocking down pedestrians.Homes were flooded, destroying possessions. As flood water subsided, debris filled the streets, as residents assessed the extent of the floods impact.Continued storm weather over the following days has resulted in further flooding, as well as a tornado warned storm which hit the city of Atmore, destroying homes.Warnings remain in place in several areas across the state as the storm weather continues, with fears of further impact over the coming days.