A DAD has found a 2lb 4oz meteorite worth up to £100,000 in a farmer's field after searching for it for 18 months.Tony Whilding, 38, of Wrexham, North Wales, began his hunt after a ball of flames shot over his home and went out.Tony is hoping to get the rock certified to find how much it is worth.He said: "I was in my back garden having a midnight cigarette when I noticed the sky lighting up above my head."I looked up to see a low-flying ball of fire with two swirling trails of smoke."As it crossed over, it extinguished within a few seconds.