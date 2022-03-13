© UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his readiness for negotiations with Russia. He requested that the Israeli prime minister convene peace talks in Jerusalem."A group of Ukrainians and Russian representatives are discussing certain issues. They began talking about something, and not just throwing out ultimatums," Zelensky said on Saturday, during a press conference with foreign media.Kiev is of the view that any high-profile talks with Russia should be held on neutral territory, Zelensky said, naming Israel as a potential host for such negotiations."We spoke with [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett, and I said that today it is not right [to hold] meetings in Russia, in Belarus. I'm not talking about technical meetings - I'm talking about leaders' meetings. Do I think that Israel can be such a land, and Jerusalem? Yes, I think so. And I told him that," Zelensky stated.However, the president said, if the outcome was to be successful, his country would need certain "security guarantees" that the ongoing conflict was settled not only from the perspective of Russia, but also from that of the West., he suggested., with Kuleba describing them as "difficult", and Lavrov claiming the Ukrainian officials "always want to substitute the real work of implementing agreements with inventing new formats."