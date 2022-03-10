© Jose A Moya/Arqueomallornauta - Consell de Mallorca, Universitat de Barcelona, Universidad de Cádiz, Universitat de les Illes Balears



One squally day or stormy night about 1,700 years ago, a boat carrying hundreds of amphorae of wine, olives, oil and garum - the fermented fish sauce that so delighted the ancient palate - came to grief during a stopover inThe merchant vessel, probably at anchor in the Bay of Palma while en route from south-west Spain to Italy, was quickly swallowed by the waves and buried in the sands of the shallow seabed.Until last month, its miraculously preserved treasures had lain untouched,the bellies of the countless tourists who swim off one of the busiest beaches in the Balearics.Now, however, the boat - known as the Ses Fontanelles wreck - is giving up its archaeological, historical and gastronomic secrets. A recovery operation overseen by the island's governing body, the Consell de Mallorca, and involving experts from three Spanish universities in the Balearics, Barcelona and Cádiz, hasas well as other objects that offer priceless insights into the Mediterranean ofand the crew's daily lives.In addition toof the bay. Its appearance confirmed anecdotal reports from divers dating back to the 1950s, and prompted the Consell de Mallorca to take action.After running an emergency intervention, the consell put together a team of archaeologists and marine experts to undertake the three-year Arqueomallornauta project."The aim is to preserve everything there and all the information it contains, and that couldn't be done in a single emergency intervention," says Jaume Cardell, the consell's head of archaeology."That's where the project Arqueomallornauta comes in: it's about recovering and preserving both the wreck and its historical cargo. This isn't just about Mallorca; in the whole western Mediterranean,."Although the team is now looking at how best to recover the hull of the wreck, which, those who brought up the cargo in an operation that ran from November 2021 to mid-February are still a little breathless over what they have found.None of the team had expected the sands of the bay to have done such a spectacular job of sealing the wreck off from oxygen and preserving its organic materials., a leather shoe and an espadrille," says Dr Miguel Ángel Cau, an archaeologist at the University of Barcelona."The most surprising thing about the boat is just how well preserved it is -The team, who, say it is hard to overstate the significance of the find."It's important in terms of naval architecture because there aresays Dr Darío Bernal-Casasola, an archaeologist at the University of Cádiz. "There are no complete Roman boats in Spain."What's more, he adds, the amphorae represent an improbable subaquatic archaeological hat-trick: "It's incredibly difficult - almost impossible - to find whole. The state of conservation here is just amazing. And you have got all this in just 2 metres of water where millions of people have swum."For Enrique García Riaza, a historian at the University of the Balearic Islands, the wreck"The islands weren't cut off - on the contrary,he says. "In Roman times, the cities of the Balearic archipelago had political elites who were also very well connected to the main Roman cities of the Mediterranean coast, such as Cartagena and Tarragona."The team hasapart from their belongings, suggesting perhaps they made it to the shore or were swept away from the wreck by the waves. What they left behind, however, is intriguing.Cau points to"That may tell us a bit about the daily lives for the crew. They might have said, 'Look, I'm a sailor and I believe what I believe, but if you want me to carry a Christian cargo, I'm OK with that if the money's good.'"With the recovery phase complete and the cataloguing under way, thoughts are now turning to putting the entire find on show."The idea is to recover the hull, and we are in touch with both national and international experts to make sure it's properly recovered," says Cardell."The boat needs to be exhibited and people need to see it. At the end of the day, we do archaeology for everyone and not just for the scientists."A few weeks after the wreck's cargo was touched by human hands for the first time in almost two millennia, the archaeologists remain buoyant."This is one of those finds when you are just laughing all the time because you can't believe it," says Cau. "This is the sort of thing that happens to you once in an academic lifetime. We will never find anything like this again and that's what makes it so special."