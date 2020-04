© (Knipper et al., PLOS One, 2020)

© Wosinsky Mór Museum, Szekszárd, Hungary

As the Roman Empire drew to a dramatic collapse towards the end of the 5th century, ripples were felt across its former territories. Balances shifted as new powers rushed to fill the vacuums Rome's retreats left behind., but a cemetery in Pannonia Valeria - in what is now Hungary - is shedding light on the cultural upheaval. And it seems that the founders of that community welcomed newcomers - and even adopted their customs, including modifying the shape of their skulls.But archaeologists in Germany and Hungary have now closely examined the remains of 87 individuals, analysing the strontium isotopes in the bones to figure out how the community came together.That's because some stable isotopes - like strontium - are taken up by plants from the soil. When humans eat these plants, the isotopes can replace some of the calcium in teeth and bones, which can then be dated and matched to geological regions known to have particular isotope ratios.Using this technique,buried in the Mözs-Icsei dűlő cemetery., suggesting they practised head shaping - the use of tight cloth bindings in infancy to elongate the still-hardening skull.The third, slightly later group suggests that. Not only were there founder-style grave goods included in later burials, head shaping seems to have exploded in popularity.As we have previously reported , reasons for the practice seem varied globally throughout history - from a marker of social status , to a side-effect of binding a baby's soft head to protect it while it grows. Or maybe some people just thought it looked really cool.Whatever the reasons for it, the practice here is a beautiful example of how a community can grow and thrive under regional strife, joining their differences to build something new together."The community .. accepted and integrated men, women, and children of different geographical and cultural backgrounds during the two to three generations of its existence. The isotope data indicate that residential changes played a remarkable role and occurred not only on an individual basis, but also in groups of a shared cultural background and lifestyle," the researchers wrote in their paper "Placed into the historical narrative, this could be understood as the emergence of a Roman-'Barbarian' Mischkultur (mixed culture), in which Romanised 'Barbarians' and 'barbarised' late Roman population groups were indistinguishable."The research has been published in PLOS One