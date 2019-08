© M Kavka/CC By 4.0



one of them had a West Eurasian ancestry, another a near-Eastern ancestry and the third an East Asian ancestry.

Archaeologists have unearthed three ancient skeletons in Croatia — and, possibly as a way to show they belonged to a specific cultural group.Ancient cultures had different reasons for the practice, from indicating social status to creating what they thought was a more beautiful skull.In this case, archeologists found these three skeletons in a burial pit in Croatia's Hermanov vinograd archeological site in 2013. Between 2014 and 2017, they analyzed the skeletons using various methods, including DNA analysis and radiographic imaging — a method that involves using radiation to view the inside of an object such as a skull.Their analysis revealed that the skeletons were, but that's not necessarily how they died. They could have had "some kind of disease that killed them quickly and didn't leave any traces on their bones," such as plague, said senior author Mario Novak, a bioarchaeologist at the Institute for Anthropological Research in Zagreb, Croatia.The archaeologists didn't find artifacts in the burial that could have revealed the boys' social status, Novak said., a time that corresponds to the Great Migration Period, which is "a very turbulent period in Europe's history," Novak told Live Science. Right after the fall of the Roman Empire, completely new populations of people and cultures began to arrive in Europe and become the basis for modern European nations. "In other words, this period set the foundations of Europe as we know it today," Novak said.Indeed, DNA analysis "We propose that different skull deformation types in Europe were used as a visual indicator of association with a certain cultural group," Novak said. As of yet, it's unclear what cultural groups they belonged to, though the East Asian boy could have been a Hun Now, Novak and his team hope to find more samples of cranial deformation from Europe to understand this phenomenon on a larger scale.The findings were published yesterday (Aug. 21) in the journal PLOS One