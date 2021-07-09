© Uppdrag arkeologi



Viking tragedy

Seven Viking tombs holding well-preserved skeletons, including possible twin infants, have been discovered in the Swedish town of Sigtuna.The archaeologists discovered. "The Christian character of the now-excavated graves is obvious because of how the tombs were laid out," said Johan Runer, a project manager with Uppdrag arkeologi, a cultural resource management company, which led excavations of the site., Runer said.Runer told Live Science in an email.surrounding it. "These features are previously not known from the town of Sigtuna," said Runer, who noted that they are common among early Christian graves in this area of Sweden, which is located about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northwest of Stockholm.The archaeologists say one of the tombsRuner said. The team's preliminary interpretation is that "this grave contains the tragic result ofof a couple of twins."The tombs also contained several interesting artifacts.found in a case, Runer said.Archaeologists discovered the tombs in late April during a survey of an area where a house was going to be built. The archaeologists excavated the site in May and are continuing to analyze the skeletons and artifacts. An osteologist is expected to examine the well-preserved skeletons in the fall.