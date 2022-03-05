© Stefan Jeremiah



Despite Adams' claim, data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that just 0.1% to 1.5% of child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization and 0.00% to 0.01% resulted in deaths.

'This is the right time'

Mayor Adams on Friday announced the end of mask mandates for most public school kids starting next week —Children in kindergarten through 12th grade will no longer have to don face coverings indoors starting Monday, but"When you look at those under 5, they were more likely to be hospitalized," Adams asserted."People wanted to say 'Let's lift across the board', but that's not what the science was showing us. I know some people are concerned. I would rather people complain against me than . . . losing my babies in our city."Supporters of that argument note that there are no vaccines available for that age group.Parent activist Daniel Jampel pushed back on the argument that kids 5 and under were at heightened risk.Jampel and others argue that obscuring the faces of city tots is damaging their basic development."We want to see the faces of our children, we want to see their smiles," Adams said of lifting the requirement for K-to-12 kids."We want to see how happy they are. We want to see when they are feeling sad so that we can be there to comfort them."Other COVID-19 protocols for schools, including social distancing and daily screenings, will remain in place for now.United Federation of Teachers chief Mike Mulgrew called Adams' mask decision "responsible.""Our doctors agree with the city's medical experts that this is the right time to safely move from a mask mandate to an optional mask system," Mulgrew said.Adams also announced the end of other local COVID-19 mandates starting Monday.The changes mean patrons at Big Apple restaurants, gyms and indoor venues — including theaters — will no longer have to show proof of vaccination in order to enter."The rates are now low enough that the mandatory program is no longer needed," Adams said. "It's time to open our city."Asked later if parades would be back this spring and summer, Adams said, "We have become so boring as a city. I want to become a city of excitement. We are looking to reinstate every parade, every festival, every block party. People need to get outdoors and enjoy our city again."Individual businesses can still decide to enforce their own rules.