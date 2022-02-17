© The Defender

BlackRock: the 'fourth branch of government'?

BlackRock, Vanguard among top 10 stockholders in most companies mandating vaccines

has a no jab, no job policy, requiring corporate staff and employees who interact with patients to have been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 31, 2021. Vanguard and BlackRock are its top two stockholders, at 7.79% and 4.41%, respectively. Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, requires its staff to be vaccinated. It is another exception in that it is a partnership firm and not publicly traded.

Vaccine passport technology — another way BlackRock, Vanguard profit from vaccines

, which is collaborating with several U.S. states to make official documents such as drivers' licenses and medical records available digitally via Apple Wallet. Vanguard is its top shareholder (7.35%) and BlackRock is its third-biggest (4.12%). Mastercard, which supports the Good Health Pass vaccine passport initiative that is also backed by the ID2020 alliance, and promoted technology that can be embedded into the DO Card, a credit/debit card that can keep track of one's "personal carbon allowance." Its top two stockholders are Vanguard (6.82%) and BlackRock (4.13%).

is a backer of the SMART Health Card, which is gaining prominence in the U.S. as a de facto national digital vaccine 'passport', and also is a provider of cloud services to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its top two stockholders are Vanguard and BlackRock, with 5.16% and 2.99%, respectively. Thales Group, is a founding member of the Security Identity Alliance, which is a stakeholder in the UN's Legal Identity Agenda Task Force that has set the establishment of digital identification for all by 2030. Thales Group has also developed a "smart health card" and digital ID wallet technology.

No moral core . . . no moral purpose

Tangled web of corporate connections raises host of questions