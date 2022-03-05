© AP
Two new studies have concluded that the Huanan Market in Wuhan that sold live animals is likely where the COVID-19 pandemic originated.
A market in Wuhan, China, that sold live animals likely was the point of origin for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a pair of studies released Saturday
.
"When you look at all of the evidence together, it's an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started at the Huanan market," said Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona who co-authored both studies, told the New York Times.
The studies have yet to be published in a scientific journal.
Researchers analyzed data from a variety of sources to seek clues to how the pandemic began. They concluded it was present in live mammals sold at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019.
"The most probable explanation for the introduction of SARS-CoV-2 into humans involves zoonotic jumps from an as-yet-undetermined, intermediate host animal at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market," says one study.
© AFP via Getty Images
The researchers found no evidence for the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a lab.
The research also suggested the virus likely twice spilled over into people working or shopping at the market, the Times said. They found no support for an alternate theory that the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan.
The authors of the new study include researchers who previously published smaller reports
that came to a similar conclusion.
Many of the first cases of COVID-19 cases were linked to the market, specifically to a section where raccoon dogs were caged, according to the study, providing strong evidence of a live-animal market origin of the pandemic.
The origin
of SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — remains a major source of tension between Beijing and Washington.
The Trump administration and later, intelligence officials in the Biden administration pointed to the possibility of a virology research lab in Wuhan,
as Chinese government officials sought to deflect blame — leading to more uncertainty about the origins.
© AP
The study claims that the COVID-19 virus jumped to humans from animals.
However, the new studies strengthen the theory that the virus originated in animals sold in the market — much like the first SARS outbreak in 2002-2004.
Comment:
If we consider all the information available , it is obvious that this text is pure propaganda to try to deflect the focus about the real virus origin from the real source to China.
US never stopped their biological warfare
program and after the WW2 their biggest biolab was in Fort Detrick
. All the data suggest the virus is man made
in the US biggest biolab in Fort Detrick. In many occasions Chinese officials pointed that the US Army is responsible for the outbreak
.
A lot of U.S. government funding has gone to the WIV over time, and how much of that supported gain-of-function research? According to Chinese experts
no one has found the bat population that was the source of SARS2, if indeed it ever infected bats.
The US is the only country that has the "tree trunk" of all the varieties of the virus. And it may therefore be true that the original source of the COVID-19 virus
was the US military bio-warfare lab at Fort Detrick.
In August 2019
CDC suddenly completely shut down
Fort Detrick. Earlier, between 2005 and 2012 the US had experienced 1,059 events
where pathogens had been either stolen or escaped from American bio-labs during the prior ten years.
See also:
Comment: If we consider all the information available , it is obvious that this text is pure propaganda to try to deflect the focus about the real virus origin from the real source to China.
US never stopped their biological warfare program and after the WW2 their biggest biolab was in Fort Detrick. All the data suggest the virus is man made in the US biggest biolab in Fort Detrick. In many occasions Chinese officials pointed that the US Army is responsible for the outbreak.
A lot of U.S. government funding has gone to the WIV over time, and how much of that supported gain-of-function research? According to Chinese experts no one has found the bat population that was the source of SARS2, if indeed it ever infected bats.
The US is the only country that has the "tree trunk" of all the varieties of the virus. And it may therefore be true that the original source of the COVID-19 virus was the US military bio-warfare lab at Fort Detrick.
In August 2019 CDC suddenly completely shut down Fort Detrick. Earlier, between 2005 and 2012 the US had experienced 1,059 events where pathogens had been either stolen or escaped from American bio-labs during the prior ten years.
See also: