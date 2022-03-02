A ripped up road could cost millions to repair after mysterious underground movements left it so warped it looks like it had been hit by an earthquake.A section of the B4069 near Lyneham in Wiltshire has been so badly damaged the tarmac has completely snapped or is at a 45 degree angle.Wiltshire Council say the road- but some drivers are still trying to use it according to police.The earthquake-like damage has been caused by unexplained underground movements whichLocal residents claimWiltshire Council said it is now waiting for a report from geotechnical specialists before taking further action.Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for transport, told BBC Radio Wiltshire: 'It could costs hundreds of thousands or up into the millions [to fix].'There is significant damage to the road. It could be up to 12 months in total. It's not something that can be resolved in a matter of days or weeks.'Dr McClelland added in some places the road had 'buckled' up to four feet, and descriptions of it looking like an earthquake were accurate.Wiltshire Council are waiting on a report from geotechnical specialists before moving forward with repairs so they can understand what has resulted in the topsy-turvy topographyHe added:'The police have been very clear that it's very dangerous for motorists to ignore signage.'The remarkable damage is also affecting local business, with local pubs like the Peterborough Arms suffering huge losses in bookings since the closure.