Chinese diplomats have published aThe Chinese embassy in Russia on Saturday reposted an image originally shared by China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao earlier this week showcasing the United States' "Democracy World Tour." Listing many of the incidents where the US had either bombed or invaded other countries since the end of the Second World War, the image noted that these nationsThe embassy added the same caption to its post, but in Russian.The embassy went on to point out thataccusing Washington of "pouring oil" on the conflict in Ukraine.On Saturday, Zhao took yet another swipe at Washington with an image listing "bomb attacks, sabotage, attempted regime change" by Washington. The diplomat accompanied the post with a hashtag #NeverForget.China was one of the three nations that abstained from the voting on a United Nations resolution condemning Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine after it was vetoed by Russia. The resolution demanded the immediate withdrawal of troops engaged in the Kremlin's "special military operation" in Ukraine. Bloomberg reported on Saturday that at least two of China's largest state-controlled banks limited financing to purchase raw materials from Russia, reportedly out of concern about US sanctions.