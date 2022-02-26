The bank's net profit jumped to US$1.79 billion in the three months ended in December, from US$562 million in the same quarter of 2020.
That bolstered HSBC's 2021 net income to US$12.6 billion, from US$3.89 billion in 2020. Pre-tax profit jumped to US$18.9 billion, more than the US$8.8 billion in 2020, but just missed the US$19.1 billion expected by analysts in a consensus estimate, as the lender reported weaker results in its wealth and investment banking operations in the fourth quarter.
"We have good momentum coming into 2022 and are confident that we can continue to execute against our strategy," CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement. "We also remain cognisant of the potential impact that further Covid-19-related uncertainty and continued inflation might have on us and our clients."
HSBC, which generates the bulk of its profits in Asia, gave a more optimistic outlook for 2022 as central banks from the US Federal Reserve to the Bank of England move to tighten monetary policy in light of surging inflation in several major economies.
Both HSBC and its rival Standard Chartered have seen their shares trade near two-year highs in recent weeks on investor optimism about rising interest rates.
Analysts have said rising rates could be positive for bank earnings and help Hong Kong lenders reverse a compression of net interest margins over the course of 2021, particularly as the city's economy is pressured by a fifth wave of coronavirus infections.
"If rates follow the path currently implied by the market, we would expect to reach a return on tangible equity of at least 10 per cent for 2023, one year ahead of our previous expectations," Quinn said.
The bank's return on tangible equity was 8.3 per cent in 2021, compared with 3.1 per cent last year.
Despite the positive outlook on interest rates, the bank warned that its Asian wealth business would be weaker in the first quarter, its traditionally strongest quarter for new wealth sales.
"The underlying momentum in the business is strong," Quinn said on a conference call with journalists. "We believe once Covid has evolved in Hong Kong there is strong rebound potential in our wealth business."
The lender also took a US$500 million charge for potential soured loans in its Chinese commercial real estate portfolio as liquidity concerns at China Evergrande Group and other big Chinese developers continue to weigh on the property sector in general. Crosstown rival Standard Chartered took a charge on its Chinese commercial property portfolio as well in its fourth quarter.
HSBC said it would pay a full-year dividend of 25 US cents a share, after paying a 15 cents dividend for 2020 when it resumed shareholder payments last year after pausing payouts for 12 months.
On top of its US$2 billion share buy-back announced in October, the bank said it would buy back an additional US$1 billion of shares.
Shares of HSBC fell 3.6 per cent to close at HK$56.45 in Hong Kong on Tuesday, following the announcement.
HSBC's results came less than a week after Standard Chartered missed expectations with a US$457 million loss and said it would invest US$300 million in its China-related businesses.
Meanwhile, profit at HSBC's Hang Seng Bank unit fell 16 per cent to HK$13.9 billion (US$1.78 billion) in 2021. HSBC owns 62.1 per cent of Hang Seng Bank.
Hang Seng attributed the decline to lower net interest income because of the historically low interest rate environment and a 3 per cent increase in reserves for potentially soured loans.
Gross impaired loans at Hang Seng soared by 82 per cent to HK$10.4 billion last year, driven by defaults by some mainland developers as they faced a credit crunch in the second half of the year.
The bank also disclosed it was cooperating in an inquiry by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission over the use of non-HSBC approved messaging platforms for business communications. The inquiry involves several financial institutions.
JPMorgan Chase's trading arm paid a US$200 million fine in December to US regulators over the use of personal messaging apps, such as WhatsApp, for business communications and its failure to retain records of those communications as required.
Comment: These fines usually pale in comparison to the profits facilitated by the secretive dodgy dealing.
Revenue at HSBC increased 1.6 per cent to US$12 billion in the fourth quarter, while net interest income rose 2.4 per cent to US$6.78 billion. The net interest margin, an important measure of profitability, slipped three basis points to 1.19 per cent.
Pre-tax profit declined by more than half to US$511 million in the fourth quarter in Hong Kong, its biggest market. Overall, pre-tax profit in its Asian business fell 11.8 per cent to US$2.01 billion.
After showing signs of recovery last year, the city's economy has been hit hard in recent weeks by a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases, with a quarter of Hong Kong's bank branches closed and the city's government considering mass testing of the entire population.
Quinn said the bank had no intention of shifting executives out of Hong Kong temporarily because of the city's restrictive measures to control the spread of the coronavirus, as some businesses are reportedly considering. The bank shifted several of its global leaders to Hong Kong last year.
"Hong Kong is a very resilient market," Quinn said. "It has a strong track record of rebounding from challenges. We're very confident about the future of Hong Kong."
In HSBC's global banking and markets segment, pre-tax profit declined by 45 per cent to US$387 million in the fourth quarter. Pre-tax profit in its wealth and personal banking segment fell 38 per cent to US$623 million.
The commercial bank reported a pre-tax profit of US$1.36 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit before tax of US$355 million a year earlier.
Comment: The Guardian reports on UK bank Lloyds' soaring profits Whilst citizens across much of the planet suffering soaring inflation, energy, and food costs, banks are making record profits and paying out bonuses not seen since the financial crash of 2008, at the same time they continue to pay nominal fines for their endless criminal dealings, similar dealings that contributed to the economic crash that swept much of the planet.
With such a disconnect between the reality the masses must endure and the bounty banks are reaping, it's likely that the system is not far off a long overdue 'correction'; except that, this time, what with the establishment seemingly determined to roll out their nefarious Great Reset agenda, it seems unlikely that the system, as we know it, will ever recover: