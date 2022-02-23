© Gobierno Autónomo Departamental de Tarija



As many as 20 people are feared missing after flash floods in Tarija department in south-eastern Bolivia.Civil Defence reported heavy rain caused the overflow of the Itayuro stream in the municipality of Entre Ríos, Burdett O'Connor Province, Tarija on 20 February 2022.of Tomatirenda, Filadelfia, Palmarito, Ñaurenda, Saladito de Ñaurenda, Moko Mokal, Itayuru and Timboy.According to Red Cross figures, 40 people were injured, 23 houses destroyed and a further 80 were damaged.Power and water infrastructure has been damaged, leaving many without electricity or drinking water.Relief supplies are being delivered to isolated communities by helicopter. Some rescue teams walked for hours to reach affected areas.The Vice Minister of Civil Defence, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, said it is the biggest disaster of the current rainy season.